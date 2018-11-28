Srinagar, Nov 28: In a major victory, security forces on Wednesday gunned down Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt, who had murdered senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari on June 14, and another terrorist in an encounter in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chattergam village of Budgam. As the forces were zeroing in on target house, militants opened fire triggering the encounter.

Jatt was a Pakistani and had escaped from police custody while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.

Jatt was last spotted at the funeral of a terrorist who was among the five gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in August.

Earlier on Tuesday, three militants and an army jawan were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral and Kulgam district. An encounter broke out when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Redwani village in Kulgam after specific inputs on the presence of militants late Monday night.

As searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, resulting in the death of two LeT militants and an army jawan.