Srinagar, June 29: An encounter between militants and security forces is underway in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist is reportedly killed near Trehgam.

The encounter takes place as the Amarnath Yatra in the state is underway and the security forces have been tightened in the state for the safety of the pilgrims. A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

He said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far.

We have a very hostile neighbour in Pakistan who is hell bent on creating trouble. They (Pakistan) keep on trying to infiltrate militants and indulge in ceasefire violations but BSF has been giving a befitting reply: BSF DG KK Sharma pic.twitter.com/CP9aEipXnn — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

The encounter comes days after four Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Srigufwara area of Anantnag district. A policeman was martyred in the firing and a civilian also lost his life.

Security forces, including Indian Army personnel and J&K police, had launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

He had said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Someday back, two police personnel were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party here in Pulwama district.

