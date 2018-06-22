J&K: 4 militants killed, Policeman martyred in encounter in Anantnag

Four terrorists reportedly affiliated to Islamic State J&K were gunned down by security forces and one policeman was martyred in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, two civilians were injured in the crossfire.

The terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmad Sofi, Majid Manzoor Dar, Aadil Rehman Bhat & Mohammad Ashraf Itoo. Also, incriminating material and huge quantity of ammunition were seized from the site of encounter.

Internet services suspended in Srinagar and Anantnag due to an ongoing encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area.

J&K DGP S.P. Vaid, said, "The encounter started in early hours of the morning, there was information of 3-4 terrorists' presence. 3 bodies (of terrorists) are being retrieved. a policeman is reportedly martyred and two civilians are injuries."

Terrorists reportedly affiliated to ISJK.

According to police, the security forces laid a cordon around Srigufwara village following specific information about the presence of militants there.

This comes a day after, two police personnel were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party in Pulwama district.

It can be recalled that the Central Government had earlier this week decided to resume anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir following a one-month ceasefire during Ramzan.

Several encounters have been conducted by armed forces since the resumption of the operations and many terrorists have been killed.

