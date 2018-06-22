English

J&K: 4 militants killed, Policeman martyred in encounter in Anantnag

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Four terrorists reportedly affiliated to Islamic State J&K were gunned down by security forces and one policeman was martyred in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, two civilians were injured in the crossfire. 

    JJ&K: 2 militants killed in encounter, another trapped in Anantnag
    J&K: 2 militants killed in encounter, another trapped in Anantnag

    Internet services suspended in Srinagar and Anantnag due to an ongoing encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area.

    J&K DGP S.P. Vaid, said, "The encounter started in early hours of the morning, there was information of 3-4 terrorists' presence. 3 bodies (of terrorists) are being retrieved. a policeman is reportedly martyred and two civilians are injuries."

    According to police, the security forces laid a cordon around Srigufwara village following specific information about the presence of militants there.

    This comes a day after, two police personnel were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party in Pulwama district.

    It can be recalled that the Central Government had earlier this week decided to resume anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir following a one-month ceasefire during Ramzan.

    Several encounters have been conducted by armed forces since the resumption of the operations and many terrorists have been killed.

    Read more about:

    encounter jammu and kashmir security forces terrorists

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue