    J&K: Encounter breaks out in Tral, 2-3 terrorists trapped

    Srinagar, Jan 3: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Tral of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Three militants are believed to be trapped in the gunbattle.

    The encounter started early morning in an open area of Gulshan Pora village and is underway.

    Police said security forces started a cordon and search operation in Gulshan pora village of Tral area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

    "As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the surrounding security forces, triggering an encounter which is underway," a police officer said.

