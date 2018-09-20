J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Bandipora

Srinagar, Sep 20: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in the forest area in Sumlar of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, an official said. Following information about presence of militants, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the forests of Sumlar area in the district, he said.

Earlier a cordon and search operation had been launched in the area to nab terrorists Jammu And Kashmir.