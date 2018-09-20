  • search

J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Bandipora

By
    Srinagar, Sep 20: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in the forest area in Sumlar of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    No casualties have been reported in the incident, an official said. Following information about presence of militants, security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the forests of Sumlar area in the district, he said.

    Earlier a cordon and search operation had been launched in the area to nab terrorists Jammu And Kashmir.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
