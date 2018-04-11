J&K: 4 civilians killed, jawan killed in Kulgam gunfight

Four civilians and a soldier have been killed after an encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Khudwani area of Kulgam District in South Kashmir on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Over 4 4 civilians and an army jawan killed in an encounter in Kulgam, J&K0 civilians were injured and admitted to the hospitals in Kulgam and Srinagar.

Local residents started pelting security personnel with stones, leading to clashes in which around 20 civilians were also injured.

The operation, which was launched last night, is underway. It is learnt that 2-3 terrorists have been cornered by the security forces.

Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing. Later one of the them, an Army jawan, succumbed to injuries, the officials said. Sarjeel Ahmad (25), Faisal Ilahi (14) and Bilal Ahamad Tantray (16) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kasmir. As a precautionary measure train services on Srinagar-Banihal route have also been suspended. However, trains will be plying normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route.

The encounter in Kulgam comes on the heels of one of the most violent days in strife-torn Kashmir, where 12 militants were killed and another captured in three separate encounters in Shopian and Anantnag last week. Three Army jawans and four civilians were also killed in the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces busted an old militant hideout in Rajouri's Gadyog area of Khawas in Jammu and Kashmir during a search operation. At least two AK-47 rifles and bullets along with a few magazines were recovered from the site. Both the state police and the Army launched a joint search operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the hideout.

