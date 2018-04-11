J&K: One soldier killed, two injured in Kulgam gunfight

One soldier has been killed and two were injured after an encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Khudwani area of Kulgam District in South Kashmir on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a civilian was also injured as mob pelted stones on security forces. The operation, which was launched last night, is underway. It is learnt that 2-3 terrorists have been cornered by the security forces.

The encounter in Kulgam comes on the heels of one of the most violent days in strife-torn Kashmir, where 12 militants were killed and another captured in three separate encounters in Shopian and Anantnag last week. Three Army jawans and four civilians were also killed in the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces busted an old militant hideout in Rajouri's Gadyog area of Khawas in Jammu and Kashmir during a search operation. At least two AK-47 rifles and bullets along with a few magazines were recovered from the site. Both the state police and the Army launched a joint search operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the hideout.

