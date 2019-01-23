J&K: Encounter between security forces and militants underway in Baramulla

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, operation underway

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 23: At least three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

"A joint team of army's 46 RR, SOG and 53 bn CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Binner village in outskirts of Baramulla following inputs about the presence of militants," an official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.