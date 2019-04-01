  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Driver of a car which exploded and damaged CRPF vehicle arrested

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 2: A resident of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir who was allegedly the driver of a car which exploded on Match 30 near a CRPF convoy close to the Jawahar Tunnel has been arrested. The CRPF vehicle was slightly damaged when a private car went up in flames after an explosion on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    It was then suspected that the explosion may have been caused by a gas cylinder. Jammu and Kashmir DGP today said that the car was loaded with explosives

    "The accused Owais Ameen has been arrested within 36 hrs of the incident. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He is a resident of Shopian," said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh today.

    [CRPF bus hit in J&K likely an act of terror]

    "On 30th March at about 10:15 am, a Santro car loaded with explosives hit a CRPF bus in Banihal while the convoy was moving from Srinagar to Jammu, as a result the bus suffered minor damage and the CRPF personnel travelling in the said bus had a narrow escape," Singh added.

    There were no casualties in the incident that occurred near the Jawahar Tunnel --  the gateway to the Kashmir valley -- in Ramban district. Banihal sub-divisional police officer SajadSarwar had said the vehicle, which was on the way to Jammu from Srinagar, was completely gutted in the fire.

    [People are fed up, Kashmir needs a single party rule: Omar Abdullah]

    A CRPF vehicle, which was passing through the highway at the time of the incident, suffered slight damage in the rear side, but all the personnel on board escaped unhurt, Sarwar said. Around 10 vehicles were reported to be part of the convoy.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir crpf

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 22:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue