J&K DGP takes stock of security situation in state ahead of Urban local body polls

Srinagar, Sep 25: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday directed his men to formulate deployment plans keeping in view the sensitivity of an area and the security of those involved in the process of the upcoming local bodies elections in the state, a police spokesman said.

Singh visited south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag and Awantipora along with IG CRPF, Kashmir, Zulfikar Hassan and IGP Kashmir S P Pani. The DGP chaired joint review meetings at all the district headquarters to take stock of the security scenario in these districts. He also interacted with the officers and jawans during his visit to these districts where the district SSPs and commandants briefed him regarding the measures taken for the smooth conduct of the polls and also for tackling the militancy in their respective districts, the spokesman said.

Addressing the joint review meetings, the DGP commended the collective efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for maintaining peace in the state. With regard to the forthcoming local governance polls, the DGP directed the officers to formulate deployment plans keeping in view security of all those involved in the process of elections and sensitivity of the area, the spokesman said.

Singh impressed upon the officers to work with full professionalism to ensure a peaceful election. All the field officers, including commandants of CRPF battalions stationed in these districts, briefed the DGP about the ground situation in their respective areas, the spokesman said.

The DGP heard their suggestions patiently and took note of the briefing of all officers while assuring them that the needs and requirements of these formations would be addressed, he said. While interacting with police and CRPF jawans, Singh said the spirit and commitment towards service of the nation as shown by the police and other security forces on the ground "will foil the sinister designs of the elements disrupting peace in the state". "All ranks of the forces on anti-terrorism front are exhibiting courage which makes us proud. You should work with dedication for the welfare of the people and I assure you that grievances of the personnel will be redressed promptly," the DGP said.

PTI