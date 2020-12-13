J&K DDC Polls: Voting underway for sixth phase in 31 constituencies

YouTube
    Srinagar, Dec 13: Polling for the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as fog and chilly weather due to snowfall kept most people indoors early on Sunday, officials said.

    The polling for 31 DDC seats -- 14 in the Kashmir division and 17 in the Jammu division of the Union Territory -- began at 7 am but the turnout was less at polling stations in the Valley due to biting cold, they said.

    Voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day, and polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm, the officials said.

    Nearly 7.5 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise at the 2,000 polling stations set up for the sixth of the eight phase elections, which began on November 28.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 13, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
