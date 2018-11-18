  • search

J&K: CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Pulwama

By Pti
    Srinagar, Nov 18: A CRPF Jawan was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

    Militants lobbed a grenade and fired on a CRPF camp in Kakapora area of the district in south Kashmir Sunday evening, a police official said, adding the attack was successfully repulsed by the security forces.

    Representational Image
    However, in the attack, a CRPF jawan identified as Head Constable Chandrika Prasad sustained injuries, the official said. Prasad was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

    The official said as the militants were trying to flee the area after the attack, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and initiated searches.

    "Consequently, exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists took place till the last report was received," he said, adding further details were awaited.

    PTI

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
