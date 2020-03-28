  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: COVID-19 cases rise to 27

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 28: Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 27, officials said.

    Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said.

    J&K: COVID-19 cases rise to 27

    "Seven more positive cases in Srinagar today. Four cases had a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation while the other three had travel history outside J&K," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    "Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared," he posted on Twitter.

    Of the total 27 cases, 21 have been reported in the Kashmir Valley, while six in Jammu region.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir coronavirus positive

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X