J&K: Cops seize brown sugar and AK-56 rifles

Srinagar, July 09: The police on Monday arrested four persons along with a large quantity of brown sugar and ammunition at the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A police statement issued here said that Continuing with the efforts of J&K Police to eradicate drug menace from the society, a special team of Police Station Karnah and 124 Bn. BSF laid a special Naka at Sadpora Karnah. During checking two Sumo vehicles bearing Regt. Nos. JK 05-A 4359 and JK 09-8135 were seen moving in a suspicious manner.

When the vehicles were stopped and checked, the police found 12 kgs of contraband substance on the accused identified as Rafiq Ahmad. When the search was carried out in another vehicle, JK09- 8135, two persons were found travelling with AK-56 rifles.

Upon detailed search 2 AK-56 rifles, 2 magazines and AK 56 rounds were recovered from their possession. They were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Malik and Shabir Gakhad.

All the accused were arrested and an FIR lodged against them. Further investigations are on.

