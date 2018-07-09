  • search

J&K: Cops seize brown sugar and AK-56 rifles

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, July 09: The police on Monday arrested four persons along with a large quantity of brown sugar and ammunition at the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

    A police statement issued here said that Continuing with the efforts of J&K Police to eradicate drug menace from the society, a special team of Police Station Karnah and 124 Bn. BSF laid a special Naka at Sadpora Karnah. During checking two Sumo vehicles bearing Regt. Nos. JK 05-A 4359 and JK 09-8135 were seen moving in a suspicious manner.

    J&K: Cops seize brown sugar and AK-56 rifles

    When the vehicles were stopped and checked, the police found 12 kgs of contraband substance on the accused identified as Rafiq Ahmad. When the search was carried out in another vehicle, JK09- 8135, two persons were found travelling with AK-56 rifles.

    Upon detailed search 2 AK-56 rifles, 2 magazines and AK 56 rounds were recovered from their possession. They were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Malik and Shabir Gakhad.

    All the accused were arrested and an FIR lodged against them. Further investigations are on.

    For More Srinagar News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir arrested brown sugar ammunition

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue