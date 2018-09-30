  • search

J&K: Cop killed in Terrorists attack at police station in Shopian

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Sep 30: A policeman has been killed in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

    J&K: Cop killed in Terrorists attack at police station in Shopian

    The cop, identified as Sakib Mohi u Din of zawoora, was injured when militants opened fire and hurled grenades at the police station in Shopian on Sunday morning.

    The police have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation.

    The latest incident comes on the heels of a special police officer (SPO), who was deployed with a People's Democratic Party MLA, decamping with seven rifles from the lawmaker's residence in Srinagar on Friday.

    On Thursday, six people including three militants and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters, a civilian died in firing during a cordon and search operation and an unidentified man was shot dead in an army ambush.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir shopian police

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 8:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue