J&K: Cop killed in Terrorists attack at police station in Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 30: A policeman has been killed in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

The cop, identified as Sakib Mohi u Din of zawoora, was injured when militants opened fire and hurled grenades at the police station in Shopian on Sunday morning.

The police have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation.

The latest incident comes on the heels of a special police officer (SPO), who was deployed with a People's Democratic Party MLA, decamping with seven rifles from the lawmaker's residence in Srinagar on Friday.

On Thursday, six people including three militants and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters, a civilian died in firing during a cordon and search operation and an unidentified man was shot dead in an army ambush.