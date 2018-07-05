  • search

J&K: Cop abducted by terrorists in Shopian district

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, July 5: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable was abducted by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Constable Javaid Ahmad was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his house at Vehil, a police official said.

    He said security forces have been alerted and operations launched to track down the kidnappers for rescuing the cop.

    According to the reports, the terrorists, came in a Santro car and abducted the constable. A massive hunt has been launched to trace him.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 23:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue