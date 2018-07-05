J&K: Cop abducted by terrorists in Shopian district

Srinagar, July 5: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable was abducted by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

Constable Javaid Ahmad was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his house at Vehil, a police official said.

He said security forces have been alerted and operations launched to track down the kidnappers for rescuing the cop.

According to the reports, the terrorists, came in a Santro car and abducted the constable. A massive hunt has been launched to trace him.

