YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K Congress President's Son Naseer Ahmad loses DDC polls from Anantnag

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 22: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir'' son Naseer Ahmad Mir on Tuesday lost the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Anantnag district of the union territory.

    PTI image
    PTI image

    Naseer Ahmad Mir, who contested from the Verinag constituency of south Kashmir district, lost to independent candidate Peer Shahbaz Ahmad.

    Son of the JKPCC president, Naseer Ahmad Mir had plunged into electoral politics for the first time.

    Jammu and Kashmir DDC election results 2020: Gupkar alliance leads in Kashmir

    His father, a former minister, has been the JKPCC president for two consecutive terms since 2015.

    Ghulam Ahmad Mir had also lost his last election when he contested the Parliamentary polls from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. He was defeated by National Conference''s Hasnain Masoodi in the 2019 polls.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 20:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X