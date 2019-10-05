J&K: Civilian shot at in Kokernag, second terror incident of the day in Anantnag district

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Oct 05: Terrorists on Saturday shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, said reports. The person who was attacked is said to be injured and shifted to a hospital.

The incident took place in Kokernag area of J&K's district Anantnag.

Earlier today, terrorists hurled a grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag. At least ten persons were injured including a traffic policeman and a journalist.

[10 injured in a grenade attack outside deputy commissioner's office in Anantnag]

The terrorists hurled the grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag, but it missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to people nearby.

On Friday, the Army and police personnel launched a joint search operation in border areas of Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades.