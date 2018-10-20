J&K civic body polls Live updates: Congress wins all wards in Leh

Srinagar, Oct 20: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir civic body polls which were held in four phases between October 8 - 16 will begin at 9 am on Saturday (October 20).

The elections are a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. A large number of independents are also in the running. The National Conference and the PDP did not participate in the polls.

The civic elections were held for the 52 civic bodies and total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards. The fate of over 3,000 candidates will be decided.

Other important facts about J&K urban local body elections:

Nearly 17 lakh voters were eligible to vote for 79 urban local bodies of the state but polling was held only for 52.

No voting was held in 27 civic bodies in the Valley either because there was no candidate or only one candidate had filed nominations for a particular ward.

Of the 598 wards in Kashmir, 231 candidates were elected unopposed, while there were no candidates on 181 wards.

The overall voting percentage for these polls in the state stood at 35.1 per cent.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on results here:

Congress wins all 13 municipal wards in Leh, in a blow to Bharatiya Janata Party. In Yaripora, the party bagged three seats, while the remaining three seats were vacant due to absence of candidates. Independents bagged 13 seats in the polls. The counting of votes of Anantnag and Mattan -- the other two civic bodies in south Kashmir -- is going on and the results are expected later Saturday. Elsewhere, Congress won the Budgam municipal committee bagging six seats, while the BJP won four seats. Three seats were vacant. In Chrar-e-Sharief, Congress won 11 of the 13 seats, while the remaining two seats were vacant. In Chadoora too, the party won six of the eight seats, while there was no candidate for the other five seats. In Pahalgam municipal committee, the party won seven of the 13 seats uncontested, while there were no candidates for the remaining six seats. The Congress, on the other hand, won a thumping majority in Dooru municipal committee, the stronghold of JKPCC chief G A Mir. The party bagged 14 of the 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win two seats. One seat remained vacant. Congress also won in Kokernag municipal committee, bagging six of the eight seats. The party, thus, will have control of at least three municipal bodies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did well in Shopian where its candidates won in 12 wards unopposed. Five wards in the district did not have any nominations. In Devsar municipal committee, the party won all the eight seats. The area is represented by Congress leader Mohammad Amin Bhat in the legislative assembly. The BJP got a simple majority in Qazigund Municipal Committee, winning four of the seven wards. The other three wards had no candidates. The unprecedented victory for the saffron party has given it control of at least four of the 20 civic bodies in the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. The results of 94 wards of south Kashmir have been declared so far in which the Congress has managed to win 28 seats. The BJP won the urban local body elections in four districts of militancy-infested south Kashmir Saturday, winning 53 of the 132 wards, said a PTI report. According to news agency ANI, Indian National Congress wins seats in Ganie Mohalla, Khanpora, Wahadatpora, Bazar Mohalla, Karipora and Kharpora municipal wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party wins Narispora, Housing colony Ompora, Dobi Mohalla and Mohanpora municipal wards, in Budgam, says ANI. Congress wins on Ganie Mohalla,Khanpora, Wahadatpora, Bazar Mohalla, Karipora and Kharpora municipal wards. BJP wins on Narispora, Housing colony Ompora, Dobi Mohalla and Mohanpora municiapl wards, in Budgam, reported ANI. The state's two main parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - along with CPI(M) stayed away from the polls over Article 35-A issue. Out of the 598 wards, 231 wards - 38.62 per cent - were those which saw no contest and the solitary candidate in each of these wards was declared winner unopposed. The urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held after a gap of 13 years, with the last elections being conducted in 2005.

