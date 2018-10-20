India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
J&K civic body polls Live updates: Counting underway amid tight security

By
    Srinagar, Oct 20: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir civic body polls which were held in four phases between October 8 - 16 will begin at 9 am on Saturday (October 20).

    The elections are a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. A large number of independents are also in the running. The National Conference and the PDP did not participate in the polls.

    Counting centre in Udhampur (Image - ANI/Twitter)
    The civic elections were held for the 52 civic bodies and total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards. The fate of over 3,000 candidates will be decided.

    Other important facts about J&K urban local body elections:

    • Nearly 17 lakh voters were eligible to vote for 79 urban local bodies of the state but polling was held only for 52.
    • No voting was held in 27 civic bodies in the Valley either because there was no candidate or only one candidate had filed nominations for a particular ward.
    • Of the 598 wards in Kashmir, 231 candidates were elected unopposed, while there were no candidates on 181 wards.
    • The overall voting percentage for these polls in the state stood at 35.1 per cent.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates on results here:

    Oct 20, 2018 12:04 PM

    According to news agency ANI, Indian National Congress wins seats in Ganie Mohalla, Khanpora, Wahadatpora, Bazar Mohalla, Karipora and Kharpora municipal wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party wins Narispora, Housing colony Ompora, Dobi Mohalla and Mohanpora municipal wards, in Budgam, says ANI.

    Oct 20, 2018 10:53 AM

    Congress wins on Ganie Mohalla,Khanpora, Wahadatpora, Bazar Mohalla, Karipora and Kharpora municipal wards. BJP wins on Narispora, Housing colony Ompora, Dobi Mohalla and Mohanpora municiapl wards, in Budgam, reported ANI.

    Oct 20, 2018 10:00 AM

    The state's two main parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - along with CPI(M) stayed away from the polls over Article 35-A issue.

    Oct 20, 2018 9:59 AM

    Out of the 598 wards, 231 wards - 38.62 per cent - were those which saw no contest and the solitary candidate in each of these wards was declared winner unopposed.

    Oct 20, 2018 9:57 AM

    The urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held after a gap of 13 years, with the last elections being conducted in 2005.

