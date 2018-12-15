J&K Budget 2019-20: Highlights

  • search
    Jammu, Dec 15: Following are the highlights of the Rs 88,911 crore budget approved by Jammu and Kashmir state administrative council (SAC) for FY 2019-20.  

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Infrastructure:

    • Rs 30,469 crore earmarked for investment in development sector;
    • Rs 3,631 crore additional investment in 1,643 languishing projects;
    • To build spending capacity, line departments to be provided funds for hiring consultants, creating DPR preparation cells, project implementation agencies, IT consultants etc;

    Local governance:

    • Rs 2,573 crore for Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rs 1,030 crore for Urban Local Bodies in next 15 months;
    • Every Panchayat to get Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore depending upon area, population; 
    • 2,000 posts of Accounts Assistants proposed to be created for Panchayati Raj;

    Institutions:

    • MGNREGA funds proposed to be supplemented by 10 per cent capital infusion from the state exchequer to create quality assets;

    Rural Development:

    • State allocation for rural development department proposed to be doubled to undertake works of urgent public need;
    • Rs 7 crore state share proposed to be provided to rural development department for solid Waste management;
    • Rs 1 crore additional funds proposed to be allocated to rural development department for construction of quality pathways in mountainous villages;

    Agriculture /Horticulture:

    • Annual allocation to agriculture sector proposed to be enhanced by Rs 20 crore;
    • 50 per cent subsidy proposed for all new controlled atmospheric stores to be established next fiscal;
    • 50 per cent subsidy for refrigerated vans for transportation of perishable vegetables/fruits;
    • Provision of Rs 9.18 crore to meet freight subsidy for transportation of cut-flowers to promote commercial flower cultivation

    Education:

    • Rs 250 crore proposed for upgradation of infra in existing, New Degree Colleges;
    • Rs 100 crore to be allocated for providing benches and desks for students in primary and middle schools;
    • Rs 45 crore for providing assured electricity, drinking water supply to schools;
    • Rs 5.5 crore for reactivating EDUSAT, setting up additional smart classrooms;
    • Rs 3.50 crore proposed to be provided to help prepare students for competitive exams like IAS/KAS/JEE/NEET/Banking;
    • Rs 1,000 crore for regularisation of Rahbar-e-taleem and SSA teachers;

    Healthcare:

    • Rs 350 crore for completion of under-construction buildings of Medical Colleges, district and sub-district Hospitals, public health centres etc; 
    • Rs 100 crore for onetime augmentation of equipment in hospitals;
    • Rs 87.09 crore state share proposed for AIIMS Vijapur in Jammu region and AIIMS Awantipora in Kashmir valley;
    • Rs 32 crore additional State share for five New Medical Colleges;
    • Rs 1.50 crore for purchase of five critical care ambulances for hilly districts;
    • Rs 1 crore for drug-de-addiction centre at SKIMS Medical College Bemina;
    • Sonam Narbo Hospital, Leh proposed to be upgraded to 300 bedded hospital for which a provision of Rs 3 crore has been made;

    Power Sector:

    • Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for power purchase;
    • Rs 300 crore proposed over and above normal outlay, PMDP and centrally sponsored schemes for upgradation of power distribution network;
    • Rs 55 crore proposed for promotion of solar power; PHE/Irrigation & Flood Control:
    • Rs 1,500 crore allocation proposed to augment drinking water supply;
    • Mega drinking water supply project on Chenab River to be taken up for execution to augment potable water supply in Jammu;
    • Rs 150 crore for upgradation of irrigation facilities;
    • State share provided for Shahpur Kandi Dam project and Ujh multipurpose project;
    • Rs 12 crore provided for purchase of dredgers for Irrigation and Flood Control Dept;

    Roads and Buildings:

    • Additional Rs 1,000 crore for completion of languishing connectivity projects;
    • Annual allocation for macadamisation proposed to be enhanced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore for 2019-20;
    • Rs 100 crore proposed for land acquisition of PMGSY roads;
    • Rs 20 crore for beautification of bridges and flyovers in Srinagar and Jammu;

    Industries and Commerce:

    • Rs 400 crore for augmentation of infrastructure including waste disposal in existing and upcoming industrial estates;
    • Pending issues of amnesty on interest and penalty of power arrears of industries resolved;

    Tourism:

    • Rs 130 crore for tourism promotion in addition to Rs 2,000 crore under PMDP for infrastructure upgradation;

    Culture:

    • Rs 50 lakh for nomination preparation process for "World Heritage Licensing of Mughal Gardens by UNESCO"
    • Rs 1 crore each proposed for establishing dedicated Art Galleries in Srinagar and Jammu
    • Rs 1 crore provided for construction of Planetarium near Kala Kendra Jammu
    • Rs 25 crore to be provided for establishment of Art and Culture Centres at district level

    Youth Services and Sports:

    • Rs 350 crore proposed for massive upgradation of sports infrastructure;
    • Rs 5 crore for promotion of youth exchange programmes;

    Transport:

    • Rs 25 crore for subsidy for purchase of 500 new buses in private sector;
    • Rs 36 crore for revival of SRTC;
    • Rs 25 crore for purchase of low floor buses;


    Housing and Urban Development:

    • Metropolitan Authorities to be created for Srinagar and Jammu with an initial outlay of Rs 100 crore;
    • Rs 500 crore for construction of drainage and sewerage network, STPs;
    • Rs 10 crore for installing high mask lights in Srinagar and Jammu;
    • Rs 10 crore proposed for riverfront development in Jammu city and connecting Vikram Chowk with Gujjar Nagar bridge along river Tawi;


    IT Infrastructure:

    • Rs 15 crore for providing dedicated IT infrastructure at Civil Secretariat, Jammu to avoid relocating of computers and other paraphernalia during Durbar Move;
    • Rs 5 crore for digitisation of office records of Civil Secretariat;
    • Rs 3 crore for installation of robust LAN Network in Civil Secretariat.

    PTI

