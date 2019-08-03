J&K: BSF in Bhaderwah for first time since 1990

Srinagar, Aug 03: There is palpable tension in the Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal regions following the deployment of fresh paramilitary forces.

There is also fresh deployment of paramilitary forces in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar. It is for the first time since 1990 that the Border Security Force (BSF) platoon has entered Baderwah (Doda). Around two companies arrived today and have been accomodated in a block of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Four concrete bunkers have been conducted in Bhaderwah and a special operation group is being reconstituted at the Chenab Valley. These developments coupled with rumours on the social media have only added to the tension of the people.

The people say that what has added to the tension is that the government is absolutely silent on all these developments.

The Home Ministry on Friday said the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation, and that such things are not discussed in the public domain.

Sources in the ministry said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces were ordered for deployment in the state about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations.

This has apparently led to speculation of induction of additional forces, they said.

"Based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process," a source said.

It has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre, they said.

The home ministry's response came after reports on Thursday suggested that 28,000 additional troops are in the process of deployment in Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under President's Rule.

Speculation is also rife that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

These speculation have dominated the discourse in Kashmir over the past few days.

Mainstream political parties such as the National Conference and the PDP, have, however, vowed to resist any such move to tinker with the special status to the state.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and a party MP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to take any step which may lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also urged Modi to facilitate holding of assembly election in the state by year-end.