J&K: Bovine smuggling bid foiled in Samba and Kathua, 21 animals rescued

Jammu, May 29: A suspected bovine smuggler was arrested on Wednesday as police foiled separate attempts of cattle smuggling and rescued 21 animals in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Makhan Din, a resident of Balole Khad village, was arrested at Bari Brahmana in Samba district when his load carrier was intercepted and four bovines, which were tied with ropes in a "very cruel manner and transported without any permission", were rescued, a police official said.

He said 17 bovine animals were rescued from two trucks which were intercepted at Sanjhi Morh in Kathua district. However, the drivers fled after abandoning the vehicles, the official said.

He said separate cases under relevant sections of the law were registered in all the three cases and further investigation is on.

