  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Bovine smuggling bid foiled in Samba and Kathua, 21 animals rescued

    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, May 29: A suspected bovine smuggler was arrested on Wednesday as police foiled separate attempts of cattle smuggling and rescued 21 animals in Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Makhan Din, a resident of Balole Khad village, was arrested at Bari Brahmana in Samba district when his load carrier was intercepted and four bovines, which were tied with ropes in a "very cruel manner and transported without any permission", were rescued, a police official said.

    [Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim youths over beef rumour in MP, 5 arrested]

    He said 17 bovine animals were rescued from two trucks which were intercepted at Sanjhi Morh in Kathua district. However, the drivers fled after abandoning the vehicles, the official said.

    He said separate cases under relevant sections of the law were registered in all the three cases and further investigation is on.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More COW News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir cow

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue