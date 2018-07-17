J&K: Bomb making apparatus seized from a house in Pulwama

Srinagar, July 17: The security forces on Tuesday recovered things such as detonator and connecting wires, that can be used to make bombs, from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

These paraphernalia were found during a search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and CRPF. According to reports, the raid was carried out based on a tip-off, said reports.

The tip-off is also said to have indicated that 3 terrorists could be present at the house. The owner of the house has been detained.

The terrorist activities have seen a rise in the last few months in the valley. On June 24, two over-ground workers of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. They were involved in the grenade attack at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area on May 23 this year in which 10 civilians were injured.