J&K: Militants hurl grenade at police officer's residence in Pulwama, no casualties

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pulwama, Feb 03: A blast has been reported from Awantipora in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Police are ascertaining facts at the spot. However, no loss of life or any injury has been reported so far.

It is learnt that some militants had hurled Greande on the residence of J&K Police DSP (operations) at Awantipora in Pulwama district.

The area has been cordened off.

[J&K: At least 17 students injured in blast at private school in Pulwama]

Earlier on Feb 13, at least 19 students were injured Wednesday afternoon in an explosion that police sources said was caused by a hand grenade inside a classroom at a private school, in Sirnoo village of Kakapora area in Pulwama district. The incident took place at about 2:30 PM in Sirnoo, Nagbal area of Kakapora, inside a classroom of Falah-e-Millat Higher Secondary School.

On Feb 10, Eleven persons, including four civilians and seven policemen, were injured after militants lobbed a grenade towards defunct Palladium Cinema in Lal Chowk Srinagar.

Jaish-e-Muhammad had claimed responsibility for the attack. Police said that unknown persons hurled a grenade at around 7.10 PM towards Palladium Cinema in which eleven persons were injured. They included eight personnel from CRPF and JK police.