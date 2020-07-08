J&K: BJP leader, family shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, July 08: A BJP leader and his father and brother were killed by terrorists late Wednesday night in the union territory's Bandipore district.

"Terrorists fired on BJP worker Wasim Bari at Bandipora. During indiscriminate firing Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir got injured and shifted to hospital, but all three succumbed to their injuries," J&K Police tweeted.

Sheikh Wasim was a BJP district president and was sitting at a shop, with his family, when the terrorists opened fire.

None of the policemen who had deployed to provide security for Wasim were present. The personal security officers (PSOs) will be arrested for dereliction of duty, J&K Police said.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said he was shocked by the killing.

"Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family," Madhav tweeted, noting that Wasim's father was also a BJP "senior leader".

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too condemned the attack and offered his condolences to grieving family members at this time.

"Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief," Abdullah said.

"Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated," he added.