J&K: Avalanche in Kupwara leaves one person critically injured

An avalanche in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday left one person critically injured. Two others were rescued after they were buried under the snow. The avalanche occurred near Farkin Top in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

A JCB machine working on the Farkin-Keran road near Farkin Top was hit by the avalanche, a PTI report quoted a police spokesman as saying. The JCB operator was critically injured. The operator has been identified as Amerdeep Singh.

The other two - Shakoor Ahmad Piswal and Mohammad Sumander Mir - both residents of Farkin, were evacuated safely.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

