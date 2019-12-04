  • search
    J&K: Army Jawans hit by Avalanche in Kupwara district

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Indian Army jawans have been hit by an avalanche in the Tangdhar region of Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district.

    Army Jawans hit by Avalanche in J&Ks Kupwara district

    The avalanche hit the Kupwara and Bandipora districts of North Kashmir at an altitude of 18,000 feet. Search and rescue operations are being carried out.

    The two avalanches hit Gurez sector of Bandipora and Karnah sector of Kupwara. The army has deployed rescue teams and search parties for the rescue operation. Army helicopters have also been deployed to find the missing Bravehearts.

    Other jawans have been rescued by the security forces.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 0:24 [IST]
