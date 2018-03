An Army soldier on Wednesday shot himself dead with his service rifle in the Kupwara belt of Jammu district, reports ANI.

The Army jawan has been identified as Birender Sinha. He was on duty at the time of the incident.

In a similar incident last year in December, an Army jawan, Lance Naik Parvesh Kumar Mishra shot himself dead with his service rifle in RS Pura of the state.

34-year-old Mishra was living with his family in the Kunjwani Army quarters. He hailed from Odisha.

OneIndia News

