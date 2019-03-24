J&K: Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Mar 24: An Army jawan has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, on Sunday.

The Pakistan forces continued to violate ceasefire by shelling forward areas and posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army, however, is retaliating beffitingly.

At 5.30 pm on Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire along the LoC.

On Friday, two Army jawans were injured as Pakistani troops continued night-long mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The two Army jawans, who were injured in Pallanwala sector, were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sundarbani sector

On Thursday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops shelled forward areas and Indian posts with artillery and mortar bombs along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border. Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.