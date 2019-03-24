  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

    By
    |

    Jammu, Mar 24: An Army jawan has lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, on Sunday.

    J&K: Army jawan martyered in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

    The Pakistan forces continued to violate ceasefire by shelling forward areas and posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army, however, is retaliating beffitingly.

    At 5.30 pm on Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire along the LoC.

    On Friday, two Army jawans were injured as Pakistani troops continued night-long mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The two Army jawans, who were injured in Pallanwala sector, were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

    Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sundarbani sector

    On Thursday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops shelled forward areas and Indian posts with artillery and mortar bombs along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

    Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

    The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

    The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border. Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

    More ARMY JAWAN News

    Read more about:

    army jawan ceasefire violation jammu and kashmir poonch

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue