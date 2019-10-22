J&K: Army jawan martyred by terrorists in Naushera sector; encounter on

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Oct 22: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector earlier on Tuesday.

Area has been cordoned off, and exchange of fire underway.

This development comes just hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Pooch district. According to reports, two civilians were injured.

This is not the first incident when a JCO has been killed by terrorists. In 2018, two JCOs were martyred in a snipper attack by Pakistani army along the line of control in Kupwara district.