J&K: Army Jawan martyred, 1 terrorist killed in encounter in Doda

New Delhi, May 17: One terrorist has been killed and one army jawan martyred in the ongoing encounter in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 17 May. The slain terrorist belongs to Hizbul Mujahideen.

The encounter broke out in Doda after security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A cordon was laid and as the security forces zeroed in on the built up area where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them triggering the encounter

A day after Hizbul Mujahideen's chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in Kashmir, security forces on May 7 arrested an overground worker of the outfit from Doda district. He was identified as Raqib Alam, 22, son of Seeraj Din of Swanda village.