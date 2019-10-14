  • search
    J&K: Army jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Baramulla

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: An Army jawan was killed on sunday after Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

    J&K: Army jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri

    As per officials, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in the Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts. The Army jawan, who was injured in the Pakistani firing, was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

    The officials added that the Indian Army retaliated effectively to the firing by Pakistani forces.

    Earlier, on late Friday, Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in the Hiranagar sector that continued for hours until next morning.

    As compared to 2018, the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly. In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
