J&K: Army vehicle targeted by IED blast in Pulwama, 5 jawans injured

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, June 17: Terrorists on Monday targeted an Army vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack comes hours after an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag in south Kashmir, in which an Army major was killed and three soldiers were injured.

The Army Casper of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.

An encounter ensued between the security forces and the militants after the blast. There are no reports of any loss of life so far, the official said.

J&K: Army major among three soldiers injured in ongoing gunfight in Anantnag

It may be recalled that, the 14 February Pulwama suicide attack killed 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force causing tensions to soar between India and Pakistan.

India bombed a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot region on 26 February and Pakistan in retaliation tried to target Indian military installations in Kashmir.