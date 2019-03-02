  • search
    J&K: Army camp attacked by terrorists in Shopian, police retaliate

    Shopian, Mar 02: Terrorists on Saturday evening launched an attack on a camp of the 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) in Nagbal in Shopian district, said the police. Police were alerted immediately, who retaliated and fired back.

    The area has been cordoned off.

    The incident came a day after five security personnel, including a CRPF officer, were killed in an encounter with militants while a civilian died in clashes near the site in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, where areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts were heavily shelled by Pakistan for the eighth consecutive day.

    The fresh violence came amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, the subsequent anti-terror operation by India and Pakistan Air Force's attempt to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Saturday, March 2, 2019, 20:25 [IST]
