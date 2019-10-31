News India live

J&K and Ladakh Live: GC Murmu to be sworn-in as first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir at 12:30 pm

Srinagar, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state and became two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from today. Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on the intervening night of October 30-31.

After Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, was passed in Parliament which paved way for the bifurcation.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu will be the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while RK Mathur has been appointed as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Article 370 had divided Jammu and Kashmir and was the gateway to terrorism. In the whole country, J&K was the only place where this was effective. And in the whole country Jammu and Kashmir was the only place where terrorists had taken the lives of over 40,000 people," says PM Modi at Statue of Unity on the occasion of Sadar Patel's birth anniversary. With the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the number of states in India has come down to 28 and the number of Union Territories has gone up to nine. While Jammu and Kashmir will continue to have a legislature, like in Puducherry, Ladakh will be without one, like Chandigarh. The Election Commission will now carry out a delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 states that the J&K Assembly will have 114 seats following the delimitation. GC Murmu will be sworn in by chief justice of the Srinagar high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony around 12.30pm at the Raj Bhavan. IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu will soon be sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by Chief Justice of J&K High Court Gita Mittal at a function in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir High Court's Chief Justice Gita Mittal heads for Srinagar now to administer oath to Girish Chandra Murmu as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The President's rule had been imposed since June 2018 after the resignation of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti when the BJP withdrew support to the PDP-led government. The President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir stands revoked following the bifurcation of the state into two UTs. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 19th December, 2018 in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the official notification said. The creation of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh coincides with the birth anniversary of country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited with the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh and both the UTs will be headed by two separate lieutenant governors (LG), as per the Act. GC Murmu will be sworn in as the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir by chief justice of the Srinagar high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony around 12.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan. Centre then appointed IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and R K Mathur as the new Lt Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh respectively. The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A day before the creation of the Ladakh UT, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police "head of police". According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the appointed day for the two UTs is October 31 and these will come into existence at midnight (Wednesday-Thursday), nearly three months after the announcement in Rajya Sabha. Radha Krishna Mathur takes oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

