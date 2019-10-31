J&K and Ladakh Live: RK Mathur takes oath as first Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh
Srinagar, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state and became two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from today. Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on the intervening night of October 30-31.
After Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, was passed in Parliament which paved way for the bifurcation.
IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu will be the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while RK Mathur has been appointed as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
8:59 AM, 31 Oct
The President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir stands revoked following the bifurcation of the state into two UTs. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 19th December, 2018 in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the official notification said.
8:59 AM, 31 Oct
The creation of the UTs of J&K and Ladakh coincides with the birth anniversary of country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited with the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.
8:53 AM, 31 Oct
The UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh and both the UTs will be headed by two separate lieutenant governors (LG), as per the Act.
8:50 AM, 31 Oct
GC Murmu will be sworn in as the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir by chief justice of the Srinagar high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony around 12.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan.
8:48 AM, 31 Oct
Centre then appointed IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and R K Mathur as the new Lt Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.
8:47 AM, 31 Oct
The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
8:45 AM, 31 Oct
A day before the creation of the Ladakh UT, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police "head of police".
8:39 AM, 31 Oct
Radha Krishna Mathur takes oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.
