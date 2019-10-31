For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019
J&K and Ladakh Live: Focus to be on development, education & health, says Ladakh LG
India
Srinagar, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state and became two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from today. Jammu and Kashmir was officially bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on the intervening night of October 30-31.
After Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir the special status, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, was passed in Parliament which paved way for the bifurcation.
IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while RK Mathur was sworn-in as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Stay tuned for Live updates:
Newest First Oldest First
Born on 21 November 1959, Murmu is a 1985 back IAS Officer of Gujarat cadre. He was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. At present, he is the Secretary of the Department of Expenditure in the Finance ministry. GC Murmu is considered a close confidant of Narendra Modi.
G C Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories. The oath of office to Murmu, who will turn 60 next month, was administered by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal at a simple function held at Raj Bhawan at the foothills of the Zaberwan range. The warrant of appointment of Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Gujarat, was read out by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. BJP leader Jugal Kishore and Rajya Sabha MP and PDP member Nazir Laway were among the over 250 guests present the function. (PTI)
The central rule was first imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2018, after the resignation of the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support to the state government led by the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The first central rule as "Governor's rule" continued for six months. After the six-month period, President's rule was imposed for the next six months, which was subsequently extended with the approval of Parliament. Article 356 of the Constitution, under which President's rule is imposed in a state, is not applicable to Union territories.
This is what the Presidential order says:
President Ram Nath Kovind issued two separate notifications on Thursday morning -- the first revoking the President's rule in undivided Jammu and Kashmir and subsequently, taking over the control of the administration of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, which will be controlled through the LG now. The two Union territories come into existence on Thursday after the central government, on August 5, decided to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and create the UTs on October 31. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said Article on 19th December, 2018 in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the first notification said. In the second notification, Kovind said Article 356 of the Constitution, under which President's rule was imposed in a state, was not applicable to the UTs and the provision in case of failure of the constitutional machinery with regard to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a legislature, was governed by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Section 73 of the Act says in case of failure of the constitutional machinery -- if the president, on receipt of a report from the LG of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, is satisfied (a) that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Act; or (b) that for the proper administration of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, it is necessary or expedient to do so, the president may, by order, suspend the operation of all or any of the provisions of this Act for such period as he thinks fit and make such incidental and consequential provisions as may appear to be necessary or expedient for administering the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The president, in the notification, said he had received a report from the governor of Jammu and Kashmir that the administration of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir could not be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
"Article 370 and 35A became a problem in this integration process and no one touched on these subjects. The unfulfilled dream of Patel was realised on August 5 when these two were repealed and the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India was completed," Amit Shah said amidst applause of the gathering comprising several thousand people. Shah said the decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A was taken after the Narendra Modi government got a massive mandate in 2019 general elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them. Shah also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unfulfilled dream of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country was accomplished on August 5 when Article 370 and 35A were repealed. "Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in India. Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them," he said while flagging off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Patel.
"I am happy that from today onwards, all government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will also start getting the benefits of the allowances approved by the Seventh Pay Commission," PM Modi says in an event commemorating the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Article 370 had divided Jammu and Kashmir and was the gateway to terrorism. In the whole country, J&K was the only place where this was effective. And in the whole country Jammu and Kashmir was the only place where terrorists had taken the lives of over 40,000 people," says PM Modi at Statue of Unity on the occasion of Sadar Patel's birth anniversary.
The President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir stands revoked following the bifurcation of the state into two UTs. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 19th December, 2018 in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the official notification said.