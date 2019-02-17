J&K administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 17: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by Sunday evening. No security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith, according to new agency PTI.

Police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities which will be withdrawn immediately, the officials said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar on Friday, had said security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI should be reviewed.

The Modi government has been on a crackdown spree on the separatist leaders in the valley. In 2017, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted raids across 20 locations in Kashmir rattling the separatist leaders and leaving them gasping for breath.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest against terror and condolence meetings for the victims of the Pulwama attack at district headquarters on Sunday, and has asked all its elected representatives and office-bearers to take part in the programme, a senior leader of the party said.