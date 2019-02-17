  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

    By
    |

    Jammu, Feb 17: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

    Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.

    J&K administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

    According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by Sunday evening. No security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith, according to new agency PTI.

    Also Read | Pulwama: Explosive had a shaped charge design to penetrate into armour

    Police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities which will be withdrawn immediately, the officials said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar on Friday, had said security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI should be reviewed.

    The Modi government has been on a crackdown spree on the separatist leaders in the valley. In 2017, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted raids across 20 locations in Kashmir rattling the separatist leaders and leaving them gasping for breath.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest against terror and condolence meetings for the victims of the Pulwama attack at district headquarters on Sunday, and has asked all its elected representatives and office-bearers to take part in the programme, a senior leader of the party said.

    Read more about:

    kashmir separatists jammu and kashmir mirwaiz umar farooq security forces

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue