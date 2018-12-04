  • search

J&K: 75.3% voter turnout recorded in seventh phase of panchayat elections

By
    Jammu, Dec 4: Around 75.3% voter turnout recorded for the 7th phase of polling for Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

    30.3% voters cast vote in Kashmir division & 84.8% in Jammu division. The polling took place between 8 am and 2 pm. Two phases of polling remain to be held. The highest turnout of 86.7% was recorded in Reasi district of Jammu region. The lowest, 13.1%, was recorded in Budgam district of Kashmir region.

    Voting took place at 2,714 stations, of which 576 were in the Kashmir division and 2,138 in Jammu division.

    State Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said 892 polling stations were categorised as hypersensitive, including 428 in Kashmir and 464 in Jammu, Greater Kashmir reported.

    The first phase on November 17 saw a 74.1% voter turnout, including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu. In the second phase three days later, 71.1% of voters exercised their franchise, with 80.4% polling recorded in Jammu and 52.2% in Kashmir.

    The nine-phased elections began on November 17 and will conclude on December 11.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir panchayat polls

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 20:39 [IST]
