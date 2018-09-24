J&K: 5 terrorists killed, 1 soldier martyred as infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar

Srinagar, Sep 24: In an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector, in which two terrorists were killed on Sunday evening and an infiltration bid was foiled, three more were gunned down today (September 24) while one security personnel was martyred.

The search operation is still underway in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector, said reports.

"Three more terrorists have been killed on Monday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector," an Army spokesman said, as per reports.

Also Read | J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed

He said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

In a seperate incident, a 45-year-old man from Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district who was abducted by the terrorists on Sunday has been found dead. Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was abducted by terrorists, who barged into his house in Harwan area.

Also Read | Terrorists killing terrorists: Is Kashmir witnessing a Mumbai underworld like scenario

On September 21, three terrorists killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, that started on September 20 afternoon.