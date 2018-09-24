  • search

J&K: 5 terrorists killed, 1 soldier martyred as infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Sep 24: In an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector, in which two terrorists were killed on Sunday evening and an infiltration bid was foiled, three more were gunned down today (September 24) while one security personnel was martyred.

    The search operation is still underway in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector, said reports.

    J&K: 5 terrorists killed, 1 soldier martyred as infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar
    Representational Image

    "Three more terrorists have been killed on Monday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector," an Army spokesman said, as per reports.

    Also Read | J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed

    He said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

    In a seperate incident, a 45-year-old man from Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district who was abducted by the terrorists on Sunday has been found dead. Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was abducted by terrorists, who barged into his house in Harwan area.

    Also Read | Terrorists killing terrorists: Is Kashmir witnessing a Mumbai underworld like scenario

    On September 21, three terrorists killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, that started on September 20 afternoon.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir kashmir terrorists loc encounter

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue