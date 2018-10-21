India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
J&K: 6 civilians killed, 40 injured in Kulgam explosion

By
    Srinagar, Oct 21: Six civilian was killed and 40 others were left injured in an explosion that rocked the site of Kulgam encounter on Sunday.

    One of the deceased has been identified as Ubaid Laway, son of Mohd Maqbool Laway of Laroo. Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended both mobile telephone and internet services in the district as precautionary measure.

    As per reports, the civilians visited the encounter site immediately after operation concluded while turning down the request by police officials to not do so as the search operation was underway.

    "Civilians visited the encounter site immediately after operation in spite of request not to visit, as a thorough search was underway. After forces withdrew, some explosive substance went off resulting in injuries to civilians," a J&K police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Earlier in the day, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday. One civilian died and several sustained serious injuries in a blast at the encounter site after the operation was called off.

    jammu and kashmir kulgam explosion killed civilians

