J&K: 4 terrorists killed, para commando martyred in Shopian encounter

Shopian, Nov 20: Security forces gunned down four terrorists after an encounter broke out in Nadigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Tuesday morning, just minutes before the Panchayat polls.

Two to three terrorists engaged security forces in a fierce gunfight at around 0300hrs but were pinned down by counter fire. The gunbattle reportedly lasted well over an hour in which four terrorists were killed.

A search operation for a possible third has been launched in a joint operation between Indian Army, CRPF and J&K police.